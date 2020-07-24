Global Peace Index 2022 results show that the average level of global peacefulness deteriorated by 0.03%. Although slight, this is the eleventh deterioration in peacefulness in the last fourteen years, with 90 countries improving, 71 deteriorating and two remaining stable in peacefulness, highlighting that countries tend to deteriorate much faster than they improve.

• Deaths from external conflict recorded a sharp deterioration driven by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

• Despite recent commitments, militarisation has improved in 113 countries since 2008.

• Terrorism continued to improve, with 70 countries recording no attacks in 2021. This is the best result since 2008.

• The rise in costs has increased food insecurity and political instability globally, with Africa, South Asia and the Middle East under greatest threat.

• The political terror scale, political insecurity, neighbouring country relations, refugees and IDPs reached their worst score since the inception of the GPI.

• The global economic impact of violence was $16.5 trillion in 2021, equivalent to 10.9% of global GDP, or $2,117 per person.

• Iceland remains the most peaceful country in 2022, a position it has held since 2008. It is joined at the top of the index by New Zealand, Ireland, Denmark and Austria.

• For the fifth consecutive year, Afghanistan is the least peaceful country, followed by Yemen, Syria, Russia and South Sudan.

• Seven of the ten countries at the top of the GPI are in Europe, and Türkiye is the only country in this region to be ranked outside the top half of the index.

Impact of the War in Ukraine on Peacefulness

• Two of the five countries with the largest deteriorations in peacefulness were Russia and the Ukraine.

• Social media is changing the way intelligence is gathered – it is now shared instantaneously, raw and with little analysis.

• In contrast to the global trend, positive sentiment in the Ukraine was rising in 2021. Support for the West was strong, with 58% wanting to join a Western economic union, and 54% supporting joining NATO.

